Mansfield Town striker joins Boston United on loan for the rest of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town striker James Gale has signed for National League side Boston United until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale, 23, initially signed for United’s rivals Solihull Moors on a season-long loan last summer, but was recalled last week having scored three goals in 15 league games and with Stags boss Nigel Clough feeling Gale would benefit from getting more football elsewhere.

He has therefore joined Boston, who are currently lying second-from-bottom in the league having been promoted last season, and who are managed by former Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale was signed from Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has scored four goals in 37 outings for the first team.

James Gale has scored four times for Stags since joining in 2021.

He has also spent time out on loan at Guiseley back in 2022.

Earlier this week, former Mansfield striker Jimmy Knowles has also rejoined the Pilgrims on loan for the season after making the move from Accrington Stanley. Knowles scored 20 goals as the Pilgrims earned promotion via the National League North play-offs last season.

*Meanwhile, Boston United have released midfielder Dan Mooney, who arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium in the summer and made 17 competitive appearances for the Pilgrims.