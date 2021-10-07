Market Rasen Town Ladies have kicked off - and are looking for new players

The Market Rasen team.

Market Rasen Town Ladies have kicked off their first season in the Lincolnshire Co-Op Women and Girls’ County League – and are on the lookout for new players.

The team have been put together in a matter of months after a post on a local social media page asked for likeminded people keen to set up a side.

“We didn’t expect to be joining a league so soon, but we have and we’re playing games every Sunday now,” said assistant manager and player Amy Prentice.

“It’s a complete range of ability and age; the youngest is 17 and the eldest, I think, is 40.”

The side are still looking for their first victory this season after playing four matches, most recently the weekend’s 15-0 defeat at Skegness Town.

However, Amy believes this year is a learning curve for the new side.

She added: “It’s experience we’re looking for at the minute more than anything.

“This season is more about going out and having fun and just getting the experience ready for years to come.

“I’m sure there’s women out there and young girls who would love to play football.

“We’ve got all the relevant documents in place for safeguarding.

“Anyone who wants to come along doesn’t have to sign on, they can just come to the training sessions and have some fun.”

The team – managed by Jamie Thomason – trains at the Market Rasen Leisure Centre on Thursdays (8-9pm) with some additional sessions held on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This Sunday the side travel to Lincoln United Development (KO 2pm) with their first home match to be played at Rase Park on October 24 against LOB Ladies.

The side are sponsored by KB Decorating Services but are looking for a sponsor for training kits.