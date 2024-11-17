Martin Woods bemoans lack of quality and confidence as Boston United fall to defeat at Woking

Boston United lacked quality in the final thid as they were beaten 1-0 at Woking.

Interim manager Martin Woods believes addressing a lack of confidence at Boston United needs to be done urgently.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The struggling Pilgrims were beaten 1-0 at Woking at the weekend to leave them seven points adrift of safety

And Woods feels that the narrow defeat perfectly exposed the club’s lack of confidence and quality where it counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lack of confidence within the group with the position we are in and that needs addressing quickly,” he said.

“We have tried to install confidence in the boys. Woking defended well but we have to do better in the area.

“The boys gave it their all but it wasn’t enough. There is loads to do better at our end.

“You can see the boys, they are giving it their all, in all the games, but they are just coming up a bit short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were poor in the final third. We started quite well, then they came into it and we finished the first half not bad.

“They defended well and looked like they were set up to defend against us. They got a goal to hang on to and that’s what they did. Fair play to them for that.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half, but lacked quality and a bit of confidence in the final third. It is really really frustrating.”

The Cards took a 38th minute lead when Aiden Stone was only able to get half a punch on the ball, under pressure from Jamie Andrews, and Matt Ward cracked home a beauty from 18 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone produced a big save on the stroke of half-time to deny Stockport County loanee Jack Stretton.

The second half was a stop-start affair containing cards and substitutions aplenty. United were unable to build up a serious head of steam, with Billy Chadwick firing a 20-yard free-kick off target.

Despite the introduction of attacking quartet Sam Osborne, Pemi Aderoju, Dan Mooney and Adam Marriott, it was not to be United's day in front of Will Jaaskelainen's goal.