Martyn Bunce named new Boston Town manager

Martyn Bunce will become the new Boston Town manager, the Poachers have revealed.

Bunce, a former Town goalkeeper, will take over the reins after the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current incumbent Gary Edgley will step down from the role after the final two games of the season, at Holbeach United on Saturday and home to Sleaford Town on Monday, citing personal reasons.

Bunce was player-assistant at Wyberton when they won the Lincolnshire League under Barry Kilmore and was also the number two at Boston United under Dennis Greene, himself a former Poachers manager.

Bunce took control of the Pilgrims on an interim basis after Greene's departure before going on to manager Skegness Town in the Northern Counties East League Division One.