Massive game looming for struggling Louth Town at bottom club Yorkshire Amateur

After a frustrating 21-day spell without a game, Louth Town are facing up to possibly their most important game of the season.

A postponement at Ilkley Town last weekend left the White Wolves preparing for a crucial trip to bottom side Yorkshire Amateur this weekend knowing a win could hoist them away from the drop zone while defeat would drag them into it.

Louth have only won once in nine games, though go into the game on the back of two draws, the last one a 1-1 draw at Harrogate Railway on 9th November.

Manager Carl Martin said: “Losing Saturday's game was not ideal on the back of our two positive results.

Alex Carter - back from injury for Louth Town this weekend.

“It was nice to have the weekend off the one before to recoup and get back on the training ground as well as get a couple of lads back to fitness.

“Saturday is a huge game.

“They are bottom but, fair play, they played us off the park in the first game of the season and won 3-1.

“So this will be a massive game for both teams with the positions we are both in.

“If we manage to get the three points it lifts us away and puts them deeper in trouble. I am not going to sugar-coat it. It is what it is – a huge game.

“But if we stick to the plan and the shape we have used the last five or six weeks we will go there in positive mood looking for all three points.”

He added: “Daniel Trott and Col Nelson miss the game with suspensions but we do have Alex Carter and Reece Southwood back from injury which has helped us with the two weekends off.”

On Saturday's postponement, Martin said:“The mini-bus was booked and some of the lads were en route to the ground and we didn't know it was off until 10.30am, which wasn't ideal as some of the lads work.

“It was a five hour round trip to Ilkley and we were about to leave.

“We were all prepared and ready to go so the postponement was a bitter blow really.

“We had trained well in midweek and worked on a few things and we were really looking forward to getting back into action with a run of games.

"In the end I think there were only two or three fixtures played in the league, so you just have to take the rough with the smooth at times.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​