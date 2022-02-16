MATCH ACTION: Gainsborough Trinity v Boston United - Lincs Senior Cup

Gainsborough Trinity booked their place in the Lincs Senior Cup final with a 2-1 win over Boston United at the Northolme. Fraser Preston handed United the lead before Tom Cursons levelled in the first half. The Holy Blues won it in the 83rd minute when a trialist fired them in front, one of three unnamed trialists on the team sheet for the hosts. United gave debuts to Hamilton Bunga and Daniel McBeam, while Ben Sault made his first start for the club and youth teamer Owen Sheriff was named on the bench for the first time. Trinity will meet Scunthorpe United in the final, a date is yet to be confirmed.