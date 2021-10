There was late drama as Skegness Towna nd Boston Town played out a 2-2 draw at the Vertigo Stadium last night. Harry Limb put the Poachers 1-0 up after three minutes before Jonny Lockie and Duran Reynolds turned the contest on its head. However, Fraser Bayliss - returning to Boston - had the final say with a 90th-minute leveller. Oliver Atkin captured the action...