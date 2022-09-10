Craig Elliott is the new manager at Matlock Town.

The announcement was made by chairman Jay Beaumont on Saturday following interviews this week. Elliott’s first game in charge of the Gladiators is at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday night.

Elliott, 44, is well thought of in non-league circles and was most recently at Boston United before being dismissed by the Pilgrims in January 2022.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston stood seventh in the National League North table when he left, but were in a relegation scrap when he arrived in November 2017. Under him, the Pilgrims narrowly missed out on a place in the National League, suffering defeat in the National League North play off final to Altrincham and they also reached the second round proper of the FA Cup, losing to Rochdale in a replay during the 2019/20 campaign.

Prior to managing Boston, he brought Shaw Lane up through the non-league pyramid to the NPL Premier Division. Based in West Yorkshire, he also won promotion with Glasshoughton Welfare and later managed Ossett Town.

The Matlock chairman is convinced that the club have the right man to take them to the next level and above.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to appoint a man with Craig’s history and credentials as our next manager. He’s been a name on a lot of peoples’ lips and when the vacancy became available he applied immediately.

"From talking with him it’s very clear that his ambitions for the club are closely aligned with ours, promotion is the target.”

As for Elliott himself, he can’t wait to get started.

He said: “I’m excited about getting going again, doing the thing I love. I’ve had a nice break, the first one in 13 or 14 years, and I’m joining a fantastic club that ticks all the boxes for me.

"I’ve loved going there over the years, it’s a nice ground with an excellent fan base and I can’t wait to get stuck into the job.”

Elliott says promotion to National League North must be the aim.

“Promotion definitely,” he responded when asked the question.

“I have a good record of challenging for league titles most of my career. Matlock is already in a good position and I want to build on the good foundations that are already in place.

"I’ve had five promotions, let’s make it six! I know 95 per cent of the players, they’ve either played for me or against me and I’ve watched Matlock on and off and in particular the last few games.