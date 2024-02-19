Milestone 100 appearances for Gainsborough Trinity's 'Mr Reliable' George Hornshaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Mr Reliable, or Mr Consistency, he doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves,” said Wilcox.

“He has come up against some very difficult wingers this year, but he has acquitted himself very well.

“He has a great engine, and gets up and supports the forward players as well. He’s an unsung hero, who never really gets Man of the Match awards, but he’s consistently a seven, eight out of 10 every single week, so I am delighted he has made 100 appearances.

“I have known George for a long while, having him with me at Scunthorpe, Farsley and now Gainsborough – and I am really delighted for him achieving this special milestone.”

Playing under a number of different Trinity managers during his time at the club, 24-year-old Hornshaw reflected: “I am lucky that every manager I’ve had here has had the trust in me to play, otherwise I would have been nowhere near the 100 mark.”

Looking back, one game sticks in the Trinity man’s time at the club so far - that incredible game away at Stafford Rangers last season,

“Coming back from 3-0 down to win 4-3 and helping the team by nicking a goal and grabbing an assist, it was part of a special season that we just couldn’t go all the way in – and get promotion,” he smiled.

There have been some tough games along the way, but Hornshaw remains grounded – and is grateful for the support he has received along the way.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey so far,” he said.