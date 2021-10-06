Millar bags brace as Boston United U18s beat Mickleover Sports in FA Youth Cup

United's under 18s won 3-1. Photo: Eric Brown

Zane Millar scored a brace as Boston United' s under 18s booked their place in the third qualifying round.

The Pilgrims will entertain league rivals Chesterfield at the Jakemans Community Stadium following tonight's 3-1 victory over Mickleover Sports.

Millar netted two fine goals at the start and end of the contest while skipper Owen Sheriff also scored.

Fin Barker had pulled the visitors level in the first half.

Millar put the Pilgrims 1-0 up in the sixth minute, finishing smartly after being slipped in by Sam Harris.

Both keepers were called upon to make vital saves, United's Charlie Wilkinson blocking Barker's effort.

At the other end, Fin Bowen, at full stretch, pushed away Joe Melson's 20-yarder, teed up by Han Stevens' clever dummy.

Barker levelled in the 35th minute, firing low beyond Wilkinson after United lost possession just outside their own box.

Bowen was called upon to tip Krisztian Gagyi's 30 yarder wide after it skipped off the surface.

But there was nothing the keeper could do as Sheriff restored Boston's lead with 42 minutes on the clock, getting the final touch on the goaline after a teasing corner caused a scramble in the six yard box.

The two sides chipped away at one another in the second half, Boston receiving a huge let-off as Kai Moore's effort on the spin rebounded back into play off the crossbar.

Millar made it 3-1 in the 81st minute with a little bit of magic.

The winger skipped into the box, beyond three challenges and blasted his effort home.

Bowen kept the score down with a fine reaction save to deny Logan Tate on the spin.

Boston will host Chesterfield next week, the date to be confirmed.

PILGRIMS: Wilkinson, Dilley, Robson, Melson, Sheriff, Burdass, Gagyi (Earth 66), Stevens (Henderson 86), Harris (Tate 82), Foster, Millar; Subs (not used): Fox, Jaine, Sumal, Rodgers.

MICKLEOVER: Bowen, Lucas-Edge, Robinson (Robertson 77), Atwal, Mann, Bonser, Leighton (Murphy HT (Mouncho 82)), Horleston, Moore, Battisson, Barker; Subs (not used): Griffiths, Tucker, Koecher, Bill.

REF: Andrew Wilson.