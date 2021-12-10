Miller challenges Holwell Sports to put together stronger second half to season

Holwell boss Neil Miller.

Neil Miller wants his Holwell Sports side to put together a stronger second half to the season - beginning with two upcoming home fixtures.

Sports entertain second-place Aylestone Park on Saturday (KO 3pm), followed by the arrival of sixth-placed Hucknall Town seven days later.

Although tricky tests on paper, Miller would love to see a statement of intent following the weekend’s narrow 1-0 reverse at Barrow Town.

“We need to make Welby Road more competitive, more of a fortress. We need to push ourselves forward,” Miller explained.

“So far, if we reassess it at halfway, we’re most probably 10 or 12 points shy of where we realistically thought we should be.

“There’s a disappointment in there but the beauty of football is that the second half of the season, can we kick on and give ourselves something to be more proud and optimistic about?

“The loyal supporters who come to us week in and week out, we need to give them a little bit more to cheer about at home.”

Holwell Sports Women entertain Leafield Athletic in the Women’s National League Plate on Sunday (KO 2pm).

Chantelle Robinson netted a consolation as Sports were beaten 5-1 at third-place Long Eaton in the FA Women’s National League Midlands Division One at the weekend.

Asfordby continued to pile the pressure on Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One leaders Kirby Muxloe Reserves at the weekend.

Thomas James netted twice and Lewis Sharpe was also on target as Asfordby earned a 3-0 home win against Kibworth Town.

With Kirby losing 4-1 at home to fourth-place Burbage Old Boys, Asfordby now trail by four points with four games in hand.

Asfordby have a blank weekend but face Anstey Town on December 18.

Third place Holwell Sports Reserves saw their scheduled contest at home to Ingles Reserves postponed at the weekend.