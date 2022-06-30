Miller wants Holwell Sports to return more streetwise

Sports boss Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

After beating the drop last term, the Sports boss says he and his squad will return to the United Counties League Division One with more experience about what lies in front of them.

After the FA re-jigged the non-league pyramid last season, the division welcomed a number of new teams - and new styles - something which Holwell struggled to adapt to at times.

"No doubt, I'm not the only person who's learnt a lot from last season. We have across the club," Miller said.

"In fact, there's one person who probably hasn't - and that's the chairman (Graham Lewin).

"He knew exactly what was coming as he's been there and done it before.

"We went into it a little more naive."

Now Miller and number two Ian Bitmead, who has made the switch from the pitch to the dug-out, are working on a plan to combat physical opponents.

"We're aware we're not going to get a core of players like these teams in Nottingham who are big, strong players,” he said.

"Living in a little town like Melton, we don't really breed them like that. There's not many around and we just lost a big one in Ian.

"We need to be savvy and combat that by being fitter, playing a different style of football."