Minutes are key for the players says Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox

Gainsborough Trinity started their pre-season with back to back wins against lower ranked opposition, defeating Club Thorne Colliery 2-0 last Thursday, before winning 4-1 at Bottesford Town on Saturday, writes Rob Hughes.

Six different scorers have been on the mark for Trinity and boss Russ Wilcox said: “Minutes are key at this stage - minutes in the legs. I'm really pleased with the application of the players.”

Declan Howe got Trinity's pre-season up and running, showing good strength to hold off his man at Thorne, Lewis Butroid adding a second on the stroke of half-time.

Sisa Tuntulwana opened the scoring against the Poachers, before an unnamed trialist added the second, rounding off a fine team move.

Sisa Tuntulwana rises highest to head Trinity's opening goal against Bottesford. Photo: Bryan Pye.

U21 graduate Kyle Simpson added a third before Lewis Smith reduced the arrears from the edge of the box.

Cody Collins' centre was then swept home at the back post by another trialist to wrap things up at Bottesford.

Wilcox praised the facilities at Saturday's opponents, saying: “We have to get used to playing on 4G as we have a few games coming our way this season.”

Gainsborough were two up at the break and he added: “I thought we controlled the game really well - good displays from the players and in good nick.

“Coming through the game without any injuries is pleasing. And the lads have stepped up and scored some good goals, with Dec (Howe, last season's top scorer) unavailable at the weekend.”

Casting his eye over a number of trialists, the boss outlined the difficulties of part time/non league football, saying: “You want to get these players in, and have a look at them, but you don't train much between the games.

“We've just gone Thursday - Saturday - Tuesday - so it's difficult for them to impress.

“You want to see them in training as well, but you can't do that at the moment.

“They've acquitted themselves well though, and played some good stuff at times.”

This Saturday sees Wilcox's side make the short trip to the Sun Hat Villas Stadium, to take on Lincoln United in the fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Whites are at Step 5 of the non-league system and were one game from Wembley last season, having got to the FA Vase semi-final, only to suffer penalty shootout heartbreak at the hands of Romford.

Fixtures release day for the upcoming season is fast approaching with the league advising schedules will be with the club for a Friday, 6pm release – see Trinity's website and social channels to see the fixtures as they are released.