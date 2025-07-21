Boston United were narrowly beaten by Peterborough United at the weekend after a costly defensive mistake. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan was left frustrated by mistakes following Boston United’s 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

Gustav Lindgren's ninth minute strike was the difference between the sides at a sodden Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But it came about courtesy of a defensive blunder which left the Pilgrims boss reflecting on another costly error.

“I don;t like what I saw because we have lost. We lost because we made a silly mistake,” he said.

“The boys deserved something from the game but when you make mistakes you concede goals.

“We talked about not taking chances in the opening ten minutes and we took two chances. “We got away with one, but we didn't get away with the other.

“Mistakes are part and parcel of the game, I get that, but they are avoidable.

“We were a little bit quick to give the ball back at times and could have held on to it and bought us some time.

“They had a lot of the ball and when you get it back I keep telling the lads not to be in a rush to give it back.

“Other than that the lads were very good and the organisational shape was good. It's a shame we lost the game through a mistake.”

United's best chances fell to Kieren Donnelly and Frankie Maguire, denied by Alex Bass either side of half-time, while the Pilgrims' trialist striker rattled the post late on.

But despite defeat Coughlan was pleased with the workout as Boston build towards the season-opener against Morecambe on August 9.

“There are going to be four or five teams that come to us, and that we are visiting, who will play like Peterborough, as we saw last year, so it was a very valuable and rewarding exercise,” he added.

“We created one of two openings that we could have finished off and there was a lot of energy and legs.

“Getting the minutes in and getting used to the work load again was really effective.”

Boston United's final pre-season fixture against Sheffield United under-21s will kick-off at 1.00pm.

The Blades' development side will visit the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time on Saturday August 2 - and the kick-off time has now been agreed and announced.