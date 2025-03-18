Mixed emotions for boss as Horncastle come so close to surprising title-chasers

Reece Pemberton was on target for Horncastle on Saturday.

​John Rawdon was keen to praise his Horncastle Town side after they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at title-chasers Immingham Town last weekend.

Horncastle remain bottom of the Lincolnshire Premier League but largely gave as good as they got on Saturday.

The Wongers went ahead through Brenden Parker before they gifted ten-man Immingham two goals.

Reece Pemberton latched onto Scott Lowman’s diagonal ball to finish expertly and make it 2-2 at half time, and whilst the hosts edged ahead in the second-half, they were indebted to their goalkeeper for preserving the lead with a point-blank save.

Joint-boss Rawdon said: “It was a game of mixed emotions. On one hand we’ve played really well at a side in with a good chance of winning the league and matched them in all departments for 90 minutes but ultimately it means nothing as we didn’t get any points.

"We had lots of young lads involved who all acquitted themselves brilliantly. We went ahead with an emphatic finish but then the same old situations arose where we give other teams goals with mistakes.

"We rallied round and scored a brilliant goal to get level and then ironically, an Immingham player who should have been sent off earlier then got a second yellow and was sent off.

"We said to the lads that any neutral would have no way of telling which team was at the top and which was bottom. We started the second-half well with good pressure and chances which we’ve struggled to do recently. We just couldn’t find the finishing touch to win the game and then gifted them another goal.

"It was so disappointing to see the hard work thrown away but we didn’t give up and their keeper made a point-blank save to keep them in front.

“Now we’re at the business end of the season we need to start finding that finishing touch to start picking points up.”

Horncastle were due to travel to Skegness Town Reserves on Wednesday night, after this week’s News went to press, before they then go to Louth Town Reserves on Saturday.​