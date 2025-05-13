Mixed emotions for Skegness Town FC sides while cricketers fall to first defeat

Skegness Town's youngsters celebrate their title win. Photo: Skegness Town FC.

​There was joy and despair for Skegness Town’s youth and reserve sides over the last week as they battled it out for silverware.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites’ under-18s were the toast of the town as they became champions of the Lincolnshire Intermediate U18s League South Division.

A 2-1 win against tough opponents Horncastle Town sealed their success, with goals from Jared Boatey and Lake Taylor-Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title win means they now go on to a play-off game against the champions of the North League.

The winners of that match will face the Premier League champions to compete for the Steve Etchell Memorial Trophy. This is the league’s Champion of Champions event at an EFL stadium.

The U18s are also in the semi-final of the League Cup.

*Skegness Town U18s are looking for a new manager for next season.

If you are interested in this role then get in touch with Dale Houlston by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone on 07866 456386.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details and requirements for the role can be found on the club’s official website.

*Skegness Town Reserves, meanwhile, suffered heartache as they were beaten 3-0 by Nettleham in the Lincolnshire League Challenge Cup at Scunthorpe United’s Glanford Park.

The match was goalless after 90 minutes but Nettleham, who were champions of the Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division while Skegness finished sixth, would go on to score three goals in extra-time to take the glory.

CRICKET

Skegness Town CC suffered their first defeat of the new Lincolnshire League season as they were beaten by 37 runs at Ketton Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won their opening game a week earlier at Sleaford, Skegness lost the toss on Saturday and were asked to field first, the home side making 171 all out as Andrew Cammish took 3-35 to be the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Skegness were 62-6 at one point, and although George Gregory hit 42 his side were all out for 134 inside 38 overs.

Skegness host Woodhall Spa this weekend.

​