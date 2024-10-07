More joy for Gainsborough Trinity's 'cup kings' as they win Trophy clash at Kettering Town

Dec Howe gives Trinity an early lead on Saturday.

Russ Wilcox's cup kings were at it again on Saturday as Gainsborough Trinity won 2-0 away from home at high-flying Kettering Town of the Southern Central Premier Division in the FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round.

Their reward for navigating their safe passage through to the First Round Proper is an away tie with Clitheroe on Saturday, 26th October (3pm).

Kettering made their fightback even harder after a red card reduced them to 10 men on 65 minutes.

Wilcox said: “We knew just how difficult the game would be.

“They had just won five on the spin, and you didn’t want us to put in an ‘After the Lord Mayor’s Show’ type performance after the FA Cup game last week.

“But it’s up there in terms of one of our best performances.

“Even though they went down to 10 men, I think 11 v 11 we were outstanding.

“It's crazy what he has done there for the red card, but you can't be doing that, in the modern game.

“I was really pleased with how we saw out the win with our game management after two great finishes. It could have been more.

“The pitch was a bit bobbly, which ruined it a bit for Dec (Howe) with a couple of his chances, but it was a very professional performance.

“It was lovely how we kept the ball towards the end and opened them up for the odd chance.

“But the main thing was getting the understanding of game management and knowing that a clean sheet wins us the game.

“Everybody takes credit for a clean sheet. Defending starts at the top end of the pitch.

“We were incredible in midfield, certainly first half, winning so many second balls and getting our first pass off, Overall it was an outstanding performance.”

Fast out of the traps, Gainsborough hit the front early through leading marksman Declan Howe, Lewis Butroid adding the second 10 minutes before half-time.

Bizarrely this was the third time the duo have found the net together in Cup games this season, the pair scoring in victories over AFC Telford United and Darlington in the FA Cup, before Kettering's scalp was added, as Trinity picked up £2,450 in prize money.

The tie was all but done and dusted 25 minutes from time when former Lincoln City forward Bruno Andrade saw red for retaliation and, with his side already two down, it gave Richard Lavery's side an even bigger mountain to climb.

Gainsborough’s progression in the Trophy means their scheduled home game against Warrington Rylands is now postponed. A new date for that game will be arranged in due course.

The Holy Blues' rearranged away game against Whitby Town on Tuesday hangs in the balance, depending on the result of their Fourth Qualifying Round Emirates FA Cup derby tie against Boston United on Saturday.

Should the game end in a draw, the game will be replayed at Boston’s Jakeman’s Community Stadium.

“We’re enjoying winning games,” said Wilcox. “It gives you a base to move forwards. That togetherness, between the players, staff and fans is really evident.

“Boston will be a tough game, we’re looking forward to it, up against a team two divisions higher than us.

“Nobody gave us a chance against Darlington, especially after going a goal down, but again, that tells you about the mentality of the group and we’ll be doing all we can to get through into the First Round.”

Tickets are on sale for the cup game with Boston, the Pilgrims having an initial allocation of 800 tickets, as Gainsborough hope to attract a bumper crowd.

Advance ticket sales are encouraged to help the club with planning arrangements, though tickets are expected to still be available on the day, priced at £13 Adults, £9 Concessions and £4 U16s.