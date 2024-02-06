​More last gasp drama for Skeg

Gary King saw red late on for Skegness.

​Having won 3-2 at Eastwood CFC on January 20 thanks to an injury-time winner from Gary King, this time Skegness travelled to the same ground to take on Belper United, who currently play their home games in Nottinghamshire.

This time, trailing 2-1 in the 94th minute, sub Danny Brooks popped up with an equalising goal that maintained Skegness’s unbeaten run which now stretches to six games.

It keeps them third in the United Counties League Premier North standings, eight points the gap between themselves and Deeping Rangers who sit just outside the play-off places.

Saturday’s game was not only a tale of four goals but also two red cards, with Belper reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time and then King this time not having such an enjoyable trip to Eastwood as he was sent off with ten minutes to go.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Belper took the lead twice but couldn’t hold on.

McCauley Parker saw an early effort cleared off the line for Skegness, while Dec Johnson and George Hobbins also saw chances go close in the first-half before Belper’s Kai Moore saw red for a tackle.

Belper then took the lead early in the second-half through Solace Uyi-Olaye, but Skegness levelled soon afterwards when Johnson netted the rebound after King’s free-kick had been parried by the goalkeeper.

Devante Reittie put Belper back in front on 72 minutes before King’s red card after a scuffle with a United player with ten minutes to go.

But Brooks’ free-kick in the dying moments earned Skegness a point.