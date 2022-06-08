Moses is new Skegness Town chairman, Lilywhites announce friendly fixtures

Town have announced their pre0season friendly dates.

Mr Moses took over the reins from outgoing chairman Martin Jackson earlier this month.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge as the club’s new chairman and with the assistance of the existing management team," Mr Moses said.

"I am hopeful we can move the club forward in a positive direction.”

A club statement thanked Mr Jackson for his hard work in the hotseat.

It read: "Skegness Town AFC are delighted to announce that Jonathan Moses, director of Blue Anchor Leisure, has agreed to accept the vacant chairman position, replacing Martin Jackson who has stepped down.

"The club are excited to welcome Jonathan who brings a wealth of business expertise and are looking forward to his drive and ambition taking the club onto the next level.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank our previous chairman, Martin Jackson for all his hard work and dedication these past years."

The Lilywhites have also announced a series of pre-season friendlies.