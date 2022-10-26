Sad news as referee dies after suffering serious head injury during game. (Stock photo)

Michael Grant, known as Mick is said to have passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday, according to Lincolnshire Football Association.

In a post on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday) the Association announced that he had been refereeing a school game when he suffered a serious head injury in what they described as a “freak accident”.

The association states: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the family and friends.”

They went on: “A genial man, he regularly officiated two to three games a week, always with a smile on his face.

"Football in Lincolnshire has lost a much respected referee in the process of doing what he loved and the whole football family sends our heartfelt condolences to wife, daughter, grandson and his many friends.”

There have been tributes from a number of local football clubs that he has come into contact with over the years, included Sleaford Town Junior FC, Sleaford United Youth FC, Spalding United and Grimsby Corinthians.

Sleaford United Youth FC commented: “We had Mick as our ref a week last Sunday.

“Mick was a nice fella to talk to before a game, he had some good advice as well as some interesting stories.

“The man was clearly devoted to football and unfortunately died with a freak accident officiating a sport he clearly loved.”