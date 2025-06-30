Mulhern reunion

All-action Irish forward Frank Mulhern signed for Russ Wilcox for a second time as he put pen to paper on a deal at Gainsborough Trinity until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old front man was most recently at Scarborough Athletic in the National League North prior to his recent departure.

Well-known for his creativity and powerful presence in the final third, Mulhern becomes the latest major Trinity signing of the summer, adding to the capture of fellow striker Jonny Margetts.

Wilcox said: “I first watched Frank play for Leeds United U21s at Elland Road 10 years ago and he impressed me then.

Frank Mulhern - reunited with boss Russ Wilcox.

“Several years later I signed Frank from Spennymoor Town for Farsley Celtic in the National League North.

“He’s played in that league for the last six seasons. He brings pace, power, experience, determination and quality to the front line, plus goals.

“I’m delighted that he has agreed to join us here.”

Mulhern added: “As soon as I spoke with Russ and heard the plans for the club, I knew this was the right move.

“I’m hungry to get going and help Trinity push up the table.”

Starting his career at Leeds, Mulhern moved to Huddersfield Town, going out on loan to Southport and Guiseley before joining Stockport County from where he went out for further experience at Boston United, before switching to Spennymoor.

In 2022/23, Mulhern joined Farsley where he linked up with Wilcox for the first time and enjoyed a productive campaign in front of goal.

A real handful for defences, he hit double figures for the Celts, where he would have also lined up alongside a clutch of current Trinity squad members George Hornshaw, Lewis Butroid and Bobby Johnson.

Mulhern featured prominently for Scarborough last season, contributing with key assists and goals, but was among several players released as the club reshaped its squad.

His availability alerted several clubs, but the Holy Blues' swift approach and ambition helped secure the deal.

Advance tickets are on sale for pre-season games against Grimsby Town (Tuesday, 15th July – 7.30pm) and Scunthorpe United (Saturday 19th, July – 1pm).