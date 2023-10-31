Louth Town manager Carl Martin felt it was his promoted side's naivety at this level that cost them as they lost 3-1 at NCEL Division One promotion-chasers Beverley Town on Saturday.

Despite Keiran Perry scoring in the second minute, the White Wolves went 2-1 down and, after a late red card for the home side, were caught on the counter attack for a third.

“We went to second in the league Beverley and took the lead after 70 seconds, so we couldn't have asked for a better start really,” said boss Martin.

“We started on the front foot and had another couple of chances soon after that.

Kieran Perry - goal after only 70 seconds in defeat at Beverley.

“But we conceded a soft goal from a set piece which was a bit of naivety on our part.

“This division is a real learning curve for us and at times we just switch off in the wrong places and our game management needs to be a lot better.

“Overall we gave a great account of ourselves, but Beverley are a good side at the end of the day and probably deserved their victory.

“They went down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes and we chucked the kitchen sink at it to try to get a point at the end, but they caught us out on the break.

“We are a young squad and with experience at this level we will get a lot better. But the goals we are conceding at the minute are really poor.”

Louth were also missing star forward Jordan Smith.

Martin said: “Jordan served the first of his three game ban. He is probably our talisman at the end of the day and if he gets half a chance, nine times out of 10 he will score. He is our main striker, he leads the line and is a massive influence on the side so it's a bitter blow.

“He is a big loss, but at the end of the day we have to plough on and fill the void he has left.”

After a scheduled midweek trip to Ollerton Town, Louth are due to be back at home to third-placed Wakefield on Saturday.

“We are playing a lot of the top six, it's just how the fixtures have fallen, and it will be another tough game on Saturday,” said Martin.

“They will be in and around the play-offs or maybe even pushing for the title.