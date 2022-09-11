National League confirm that Boston United v Buxton to go ahead as planned

New Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse will lead his side out for the first time at home to Buxton on Tuesday night. It comes after the National League confirmed that all fixtures would go ahead as planned.

The National League said all games planned for this midweek would take place with club’s being asked to mark the Queen’s passing.

A statement read: “Further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, the League can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Boston United currently sit bottom of the table and will have new boss Ian Culverhouse in charge for the first time.