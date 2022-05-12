National League North and South play-offs semi-final line-ups confirmed

Boston United and Fylde will meet on Sunday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

It's crunch time for eight clubs this weekend as the National League North and South play-off semi-finals are staged.

In the North, runners-up Brackley Town will entertain York City on Saturday following the Minstermen's 2-1 victory over visitors Chorley on Wednesday evening.

In the other half of the draw, third-place AFC Fylde will welcome Boston United to Mill Farm on Sunday.

The Pilgrims won Thursday night's eliminator at Kidderminster Harriers 2-1.

In the South, Oxford City will head to runners-up Dorking Wanderers on Saturday after beating Eastbourne Borough 2-0 at home on Wednesday evening.

Also looking for a spot in the final will be Ebbsfleet and Chippenham, who meet on Sunday.

They beat Dartford on penalties on Thursday evening.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.