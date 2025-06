The Pilgrims have had a good start under new manager Graham Coughlan, with four points coming from the first two games.

But they will need plenty more of that as they fight hard for their place in next season’s National League.

Do United have enough to stay up? Here a supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets – has given its verdict.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far at Boston. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get more Boston sports news, here.

1 . Forest Green Rovers 103pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Barnet 100pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Rochale 97pts (+40) Photo: Getty Images