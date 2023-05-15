Neal Bishop signs new Gainsborough Trinity deal as chairman Richard Kane announces he is leaving

Neal Bishop and Darryn Stamp have put pen to paper on deals to keep them at Gainsborough Trinity for another season.

Trinity were beaten on penalties in the play-off semi-final at Bamber Bridge and are hopeful of going a step better next season.

"I’m delighted to commit for next season,” said Bishop. "Obviously, it’s taken a bit longer than would have been ideal, but there have been circumstances beyond our control that have affected things. I think everyone knows about the off-pitch issues which blighted the club last season, but let’s hope that’s well behind us now.

"Hopefully we can build on the foundations of last season. However it’s important to realise that we face a massive challenge to repeat last season’s success.

"While we are not going to be able to compete financially with a lot of the clubs, I believe we will be more than competitive again.

"I cannot understate the achievement of finishing fourth last season. However, next season is a blank canvas and last year’s league position counts for nothing."

But they will not be working with chairman Richard Kane who has announced that he is stepping down from the role after nearly a decade.

A Trinity statement said: “Richard Kane has made the decision to step away from his role as chairman. From this, Richard has chosen to hand complete control of GTFC to the Shareholders Maureen Lobley, John Myskiw and Peter Wallace.

"The Directors, as they presently stand, remain in place and he would like to thank them for their continued contribution and support during his time as chairman.”