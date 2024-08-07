New 3G pitch plan for Louth leisure centre
Plans to build a new 3G artificial grass pitch (AGP) at a leisure centre in Louth have been revealed.
A planning application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for the construction of the AGP on grass playing fields to the west of the Meridian Leisure Centre on Wood Lane.
According to planning documents, the proposed AGP will offer several possible configurations, though only one can be utilised at any given time. These include:
• 1 x 11v11 Pitch (91 x 55m);
• 1 x 9v9 Pitch (73 x 46m);
• 2 x 7v7 Pitch (54.8 x 37m); and,
• 4 x 5v5 Pitch (37 x 25.32m)
If approved, the development will include a 3-meter high acoustic barrier on top of a 1-meter high bund, totalling 4 meters in height.
A car park extension is also proposed to address the leisure centre’s parking demand, which exceeds capacity on weekday evenings, as recorded during a parking survey.
A total of 95 additional spaces are proposed to accommodate the increased parking demand associated with the new AGP, ensuring that any spaces lost to the car park extension are replaced.
In May, East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee approved a similar 3G AGP for Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) in Horncastle, despite objections from members of the local community who compared it to a “prison-like structure.”
Nevertheless, Sandra James, Chief Executive of Horncastle Education Trust, insisted that positive feedback had been received from local clubs and organisations regarding the proposed pitch.
