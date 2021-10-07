New arrivals at Sleaford Town, Greens narrowly beaten in Lincolnshire derby

Sleaford Town 0 Deeping Rangers 1

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:00 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:02 am
Ryan Clarke.

Sleaford Town were edged out by Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers last night.

Daniel Banister's 15th minute finish proved the difference at Eslaforde Park.

Tom Ward's side - who entertain Melton Town on Saturday - have added to their squad this week with the arrivals of defender Will Rawdon and keeper Ben Martin, both of whom started last night.

Defender Ryan Clarke - who has Football League experience with Notts County and Boston United - and midfielder Ben Fidling, previously with Horncastle Town, have also joined the club this week.

UCL Premier North midweek results: Eastwood CFC 3 Quorn 1, Selston 1 Heanor Town 2, Sleaford Town 0 Deeping Rangers 1, Anstey Nomads v Pinchbeck United - postponed, Leicester Nirvana 4 Loughborough Students 4.

Lincolnshire