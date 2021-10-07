New arrivals at Sleaford Town, Greens narrowly beaten in Lincolnshire derby

Sleaford Town were edged out by Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers last night.
Daniel Banister's 15th minute finish proved the difference at Eslaforde Park.
Tom Ward's side - who entertain Melton Town on Saturday - have added to their squad this week with the arrivals of defender Will Rawdon and keeper Ben Martin, both of whom started last night.
Defender Ryan Clarke - who has Football League experience with Notts County and Boston United - and midfielder Ben Fidling, previously with Horncastle Town, have also joined the club this week.
UCL Premier North midweek results: Eastwood CFC 3 Quorn 1, Selston 1 Heanor Town 2, Sleaford Town 0 Deeping Rangers 1, Anstey Nomads v Pinchbeck United - postponed, Leicester Nirvana 4 Loughborough Students 4.