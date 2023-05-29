New boss Agnew excited by Brigg challenge

​New boss Brett Agnew says he’s excited by the challenge presented to him at Brigg Town.

Agnew took over from outgoing boss Dave Smith earlier this month, having previously been boss at Bridlington Town for four years before a spell back playing last season.

And speaking to the Zebras’ official social media channels, the new man says he can’t wait to get going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I​'ve seen Brigg in the past and with its great history I feel we are both at the right stages to be joining together to bring the good times back to the club and community.

New Brigg Town boss Brett Agnew. (Photo: Brigg Town FC)

"After speaking to Jim, Gav and Chris to hear their plans for the future of the club it really excites us as management to hopefully bring out the hidden potential of a sleeping giant.

"Management is my passion now – I’m 100 per cent fully focused on that and that alone. I've really enjoyed learning from different managers and going to coaching seminars to learn even more about the art of coaching.”

Agnew wants to see a strong showing in the league to build on last season’s ninth-place finish, Brigg having been in with a shout of a play-off spot until their challenge fizzled out in the last couple of weeks of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agnew said: “The league is definitely our priority. Of course we would love some cup runs, but where we want to go in the league will be put first over anything.

“We would like to go on a decent run in the FA Vase and FA Cup because that brings in good revenue for the club so it's important. In the other cups I feel we could go really far so that would be the aim.”

Looking ahead to his hopes for the rest of the summer, Agnew added that recruitment will be the key priority.

He said: “Our plans will be to bring in some lads that we have identified as our main priority signings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will also be bringing in a few for trial to give them the opportunity to impress us.