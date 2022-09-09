New Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse targets play-off place in '39 game season'

New Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse is aiming for a play-off place. Pic courtesy of Boston United.

The former King’s Lynn boss has taken charge following the dismissal of Paul Cox after the Pilgrims’ dire start to the campaign.

And Culverhouse is targeting a big rise up the National League North table - and a change in playing style - for the basement boys.

“The aim is to get into the play-offs, that will be our focus from day one,” he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“We know we need points on the board as soon as possible and to get the belief.

“We will drum into the players that the standards have to be high and develop a style of play that can push the club forward.

“We want to play passing football. I want my team to excite the crowd. I’ve been here before and I know what it's like to have the crowd behind you.

“If we can get the crowd behind us the team will certainly grow and feel the confidence.”

Culverhouse, who missed out on the Boston job when Cox was appointed, has also vowed to give every player a chance to prove themselves.

“From what I have seen there's some good players here who have experience and who are leaders,” he added.

“Everyone has a fresh start now and they need to step up. It is about the now and we are aiming to have everyone pushing in the right direction.

“The squad will have a chance to prove themselves. I want to see what they can do, what has gone on before has gone and it's a fresh start.

“We have a 39 game season and we have to make sure we are right on the pitch, play for the shirt and get the place rocking.”

It is a place that Culverhouse admits he is very impressed with, and a set-up which made his decision very easy.

“I'm impressed with the set-up here,” he said. “You can't help but be impressed. We are really excited to get going. It all happened quickly from a phone call and a meeting and it was done quickly.