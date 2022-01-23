New Boston United manager Paul Cox doesn't deserve long ball tag! Chairman David Newton impressed by passion, lessons learned and the desire for 'entertaining' football

New manager got the not at second attempt

By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 12:57 pm
New Pilgrims boss Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

Paul Cox doesn't deserve his long ball tag, says Boston United chairman David Newton.

"We want to play entertaining football and his teams can do that," Newton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"He's got a reputation for playing long ball, which is not really deserved.

"He's pretty good at getting teams that adapt to pitches and circumstances and he's effective.

"Very passionate as well, at interview he came across as extremely passionate."

It was a case of finally getting his club for Cox, who applied for the job four years ago when Craig Elliott got the nod.

"I'll make no secret of the fact we interviewed him in the past and didn't appoint him for various reasons, which I fed back to him at the time," Newton added.

"He came in this time better prepared and the fact he wanted to come back again and have another go showed his desire."

