New girls' football club set to kick off in Market Rasen

Youngsters from Market Rasen, Donington on Bain and Theddlethorpe primaries at a recent football event.

A new girls’ football club will kick off in Market Rasen next month.

Sessions will be open to youngsters aged between seven and 11, with the emphasis on enjoying the sport and making new friends.

The Market Rasen Wildcats Club will begin meeting on Wednesdays between 6pm to 7pm from April 20 at Market Rasen Leisure Centre, outside on the 3G astroturf.

“The idea came about from Weetabix Wildcats, a national promotion by the FA with school sports partnerships,” explained Alan Grantham, who manages the Wolds Schools Sport Partnership, based at Caistor Grammar School.

“We’ve been working with the FA to promote girls’ football in school and the community.

“We’re trying to get girls the same access to football as boys on the curriculum, giving teachers confidence by putting on training courses and more inter-schools events. We have run six girls events this year”

However, as Mr Grantham points out, ‘there’s no point promoting girls football inside school if there’s nowhere for them to play outside of school’.

That’s where the link-up with Market Rasen Town FC, whose women’s team are currently playing their first season in the Lincolnshire Co-Op Women’s League, began.

A similar model run with Louth Old Boys has seen girls’ football thrive in that town, going from eight girls to more than 100 taking part, with junior teams now being formed.

However, at Market Rasen, the first step will be enjoyment.

“It’s not about competitive football at this stage,” Mr Grantham added.

“Wildcats is more about coming to play football and making new friends.

“You can be any ability and eventually it could progress to junior teams. But ultimately it’s about girls coming together to enjoy playing football.”

There will be two age groups initially at Market Rasen - seven to nine and 10 to 11 - but if interest grows it is hoped a girls aged five to seven could also be catered for.

Parents of girls interested in taking part are asked to message the Weetabix Wildcats Market Rasen Facebook page to register interest.