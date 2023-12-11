Louth Town could have two more promising Lincoln United youngsters in their ranks for Saturday's tough trip to Selby Town.

Pierce Hudson - new face at Louth Town this week.

With two Lincoln players already at the club, Louth this week arranged dual registrations for defender Pierce Hudson and striker Lewis Smith to join team mates Josh Parker and Sam Swinn from the United Counties League Premier Division club at the White Wolves.

“Pierce is a good young full back we are looking to get some game time into,” said Louth boss Carl Martin.

“He comes with a glowing recommendation from the Lincoln United manager, so we're pleased to have him on board.

“And we have just signed another player from them, a striker called Lewis Smith, who is coming over to us this week.

“We have been keeping an eye on him for the last 12 months and luckily we got it over the line at the weekend and he will be in the squad on Saturday. Hopefully he will hit the ground running.

“We are a bit short in the striker department right now so hopefully he is going to come on board and push the others for a starting spot.

“He is strong and quick and 6ft tall. I think he has scored 11 goals in 14 games in the Lincolnshire League and he is young and hungry. He will be a great addition to the squad.

“We have now brought in four players from Lincoln this season. Their manager Chris Funnell wants them to get some Step 6 football and we have struck up a bit of a partnership with them.

“The ones we have had so far have been absolutely superb.”

After two weeks off and then two wins, Louth suffered another postponement last wekend when their home game with Horbury United was called off – a second Saturday postponement in a row again.

“At 8.30am on Saturday the pitch was playable but we had another heavy downpour. We had a pitch inspection at 10.30am and by then it was flooded and sodden,” said Martin.

“It wasn't ideal for us and very frustrating but I think there was only one game on in our league in the end so it's the same for everyone. The groundstaff did everything they could to get the game on, but it wasn't to be.

“We were on the back of two wins so it would have been nice to get another one under our belts and some momentum heading into the Christmas period.”

He added: “We did some spinning and indoor work at Kenwick Park Spa and Gym on Saturday.

“We are also training on the 3G at Market Rasen. So the lads are doing a bit and they are also doing some work off their own backs in the gym. But there is nothing like a 90 minute game for us all.”

Martin knows Saturday's game at Selby, who sit two places below in 14th, three points adrift with a game in hand, will not be easy.

“Selby are just behind us and when they came to our place earlier in the season, they taught us a lesson in the first half and beat us 4-1 so we are mindful of that,” he said.