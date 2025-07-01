New-look Brigg Town fit and eager as pre-season games kick off this week

Joint Brigg Town manager Stephen McCarron said the squad was fit and eager to begin their programme of pre-season friendlies this week.

Long-serving Zebras McCarron and Martin Pembleton were named joint managers for the new NCEL season ahead, with Daniel North stepping in as assistant boss.

And they were as pleased as their players to finally get back into action with their opening friendlies this week at Bottesford Town and Barton Town ahead of the big kick-off at Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, 26th July.

“It has been a good start. The lads are now five or six weeks in and have done a lot of their fitness stuff,” said McCarron.

Joint Brigg Town manager Stephen McCarron. Photo by Anna Bäckström.

“You have to get yourself back to peak fitness before the games start coming thick and fast.

“We are now looking forward to the pre-season games and getting the real stuff into their legs and regaining their sharpness.

“We have our first game this week and we will take a really big squad and give loads of lads the chance to impress us.

“A lot of our fixtures are away as our new pitch is not quite ready yet.

“But the lads are really excited to get down to business and get the footballs back out as it's been a long four weeks for them, though they have been absolutely brilliant.”

The new management team are enjoying their start to life in the hot seat.

“The management side of things has been really smooth. Jim (chairman Huxford) has made it as easy as possible for Martin and myself.

“The first thing we needed to do was get Northy (former Brigg player Daniel North as assistant manager) in – that was really important as he has experience at all levels, including the professional game. He is a great character to have involved.

“Becoming a manager to some of the lads I have played with has been a nice, easy transition for me.

“I have always had good standards in the changing room and training and very rarely have I missed a game, so the commitment is there.

“Martin has enjoyed the step up as well and I think we are in a really good place.

“It has been exciting and as the games come up I am sure the nerves will surely come with it as well.”

With new management, a new 4G pitch and new players, the Zebras are now hoping the town will back them this season.

“With a lot of money having been pumped into our club we need to try to get the support and back the new lads,” he said.

“These games will be a chance for fans to see the work we have done over the last six weeks and the recruitment.

“We will have a set way of playing and we want the fans to come down and enjoy the football.

“I know in this league there will be times that we will have to kick it or head it, battle, run hard – all of those basic things.

“But there is a bit of intelligence in the squad where the lads will get the ball down and take the pressure out of the game.”