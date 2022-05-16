New-look United Counties League Premier Division North line-up announced

The new teams joining the United Counties League Premier Division North have been announced by the FA.

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:09 am
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:11 am
Boston Town and Sleaford Town will have new opponents. Photo: Craig Harrison

Lincolnshire sides Boston Town, Skegness Town, Sleaford Town and Deeping Rangers will remain in the division, joined by relegated Pinchbeck United who were reprieved.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Newcomers will be Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted).

The other clubs remaining in the league will be Anstey Nomads, Eastwood, Heanor Town, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Melton Town, Newark, Quorn and Selston.

Long Eaton and Gresley Rovers were promoted and Holbeach United relegated.

Premier DivisionUnited Counties LeagueNorthBoston TownSkegness Town