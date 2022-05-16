New-look United Counties League Premier Division North line-up announced

Lincolnshire sides Boston Town, Skegness Town, Sleaford Town and Deeping Rangers will remain in the division, joined by relegated Pinchbeck United who were reprieved.
Newcomers will be Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted).
The other clubs remaining in the league will be Anstey Nomads, Eastwood, Heanor Town, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Melton Town, Newark, Quorn and Selston.
Long Eaton and Gresley Rovers were promoted and Holbeach United relegated.