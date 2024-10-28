New manager says Boston Town can still reach play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston Town boss Chris Funnell says he aims to add depth to his playing squad.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side bowed out of the FA Vase in his first game in charge.

Midland League visitors Atherstone went 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes against a Poachers line-up who were without key players Harry Limb and Richard Ford. The returning Fraser Bayliss gave them hope when he reduced the arrears after 58 minutes but Atherstone killed the game when they made it 3-1 with 10 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funnell believes the players he has inherited have shown they can be successful.

Mackenzie Burdass in action against Atherstone - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

He told Lincolnshire Non-League Radio's Darren Trapps: "The squad's quite slim in terms of the number of players that we've got so, in short, yes, we'll be looking to add some faces to the group."

But he said the current squad would get the opportunity to show what they can do.

"They've done that anyway by what they achieved last year," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funnell said he hoped the Poachers could emulate some of the success he enjoyed last season at his previous club.

"We did have a good year last year at Lincoln United," he said.

"We went close in all competitions and obviously won the county cup in a game against Boston."

Funnell says it's still possible for the Poachers to get into the United Counties League Premier North play-offs.

They're currently 12th but have up to three games in hand over many of the teams above them.