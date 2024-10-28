New manager says Boston Town can still reach play-offs
His side bowed out of the FA Vase in his first game in charge.
Midland League visitors Atherstone went 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes against a Poachers line-up who were without key players Harry Limb and Richard Ford. The returning Fraser Bayliss gave them hope when he reduced the arrears after 58 minutes but Atherstone killed the game when they made it 3-1 with 10 minutes left.
Funnell believes the players he has inherited have shown they can be successful.
He told Lincolnshire Non-League Radio's Darren Trapps: "The squad's quite slim in terms of the number of players that we've got so, in short, yes, we'll be looking to add some faces to the group."
But he said the current squad would get the opportunity to show what they can do.
"They've done that anyway by what they achieved last year," he added.
Funnell said he hoped the Poachers could emulate some of the success he enjoyed last season at his previous club.
"We did have a good year last year at Lincoln United," he said.
"We went close in all competitions and obviously won the county cup in a game against Boston."
Funnell says it's still possible for the Poachers to get into the United Counties League Premier North play-offs.
They're currently 12th but have up to three games in hand over many of the teams above them.