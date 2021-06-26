New secretary sought for Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League

The Boston League is searching for a new secretary. Photo: Daren Chase

The Workforce Unlimited Boston & District Saturday Football League is looking for a new secretary.

The role will suit someone with good administrative skills.

Whilst a background in football is not necessary, it is essential that interested persons must be computer literate.

The role of league secretary is paid a honorarium.

The Workforce Unlimited Boston & District Saturday Football League is the largest male open-age Saturday League in Lincolnshire, including teams from many county towns.