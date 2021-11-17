New signing expected! Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward waiting on final piece of the puzzle

Mitch Griffiths slides in against Heanor. Photo: Craig Harrison

Sleaford Town are hoping to add to their squad this week.

Manager Tom Ward has been busy reshaping his side in recent weeks and hopes his latest arrival will be the final piece of the puzzle.

“We’re trying to get one in, not naming the club,” Ward said.

“They have technically released him but I think they’re a bit miffed we took one of their players, so they’re not waiving the seven day rule, which is what it is.

“Other than that that’s us now unless a superstar becomes available.”

Midfielder Tyler Wright has already joined the club from Holbeach United this week.

Ward is hoping he won’t have to bring in a replacement for October Player of the Month Kyle Watkins, who was left with a cut to his head in the weekend’s 4-1 home defeat to Heanor Town, which ended the Greens’ three-game winning run.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s arrival of basement boys Holbeach United for a Lincolnshire derby (KO 3pm).

“It’s a huge game for us, this month is massive for us,” Ward continued.

“Holbeach is another must-win game for us.

“We’re very disappointed (to lose to Heanor) but we’ve come off the back of three wins in a row. We want to win every game.”