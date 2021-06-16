New Sleaford Academicals Ladies team ready to kick off

The Ladies' team.

Sleaford Academical Walking Football Club have unveiled their Ladies’ team - but there is still time for new players to join up with the squad.

The new team will begin their walking football campaign this week as they play their first-ever match.

They will take on opponents from Lincoln City Ladies on Saturday.

In adding to their squad, the Accies have now signed on their 75th player in the process.

Ladies’ walking football is hugely popular and played up and down the country.