New stadium name for Boston Town following sponsorship deal

Pictured from left are secretary Eddie Graves, chairman Mick Vines, Dean Grainger and director Lori Borbely.

Boston Town have announced a new stadium sponsor.

The ground in Tattershall Road will be known as the Mortgages For You Stadium after a five-year deal was signed.

Club officials are delighted to have clinched what is only the second stadium naming rights agreement in the club's 57-year history.

Mortgages For You Ltd is based in Boston and offers a wide range of mortgage and insurance products.

It was set up by Dean Grainger in 2018.

Poachers chairman Mick Vines said: "We're over the moon to have agreed this stadium sponsorship.

"With already having Dean affiliated with the club for the past two years, having his brand inside the stadium, it’s great to have agreed a stadium sponsorship with Dean on a five-year deal and with how well known his company is within the local community, this partnership will only grow the exposure of the club and I am delighted.

Mr Grainger said: "I am very excited for this long term partnership with Mick and the club.

"When I found out the opportunity to become the main stadium sponsor was available, it was just something I couldn’t turn down.

"I am all about working within the community and what an opportunity to be able to work with a club that has been going for as many years as it has been."

Boston Town's first match at the newly-renamed Mortgages For You Stadium will be on Saturday against Loughborough Students in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Kick-off is 3pm.