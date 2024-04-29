Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The White Wolves have had a good first season after being promoted into the Northern Counties East League Division One, but two defeats in a row have scuppered their hopes of a top 10 finish.

“We had a shot at a top 10 finish a couple of weeks ago,” said Martin.

“That was our remit and we fell short of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Louth's defeat by Clay Cross on Saturday.

“But it's vital we finish on a high and get three points at Harrogate to cement a finish in the top half of the table.

“But Harrogate is a difficult place to go and they are also in and around the top half and will also be wanting to finish with a win.

“We do have a few injuries and knocks. It's been a long old season.

“We will have played 44 league games and with the cup games too it will be around 50 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the lads are looking really tired, probably through the travel and playing two games a week. It's starting to wear a bit thin on some.”

Louth were beaten 2-1 at home by Clay Cross Town in their final home game on Saturday.

Paul Coulam netted their 33rd minute equaliser soon after going behind, but they conceded again on 68 minutes and failed to recover a second time, despite two excellent late chances, one of which struck the crossbar.

“I was really disappointed with the lads on Saturday – they fell well short of the standards and levels we have set,” said Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't really get going, especially in the first half hour, and found ourselves behind.

"We did not pick the tempo of the game up.

“But we quickly equalised and we were then in the ascendency up to half-time.

“The half-time whistle hit us hard really as second half we were flat again with no energy.

“We did have enough chances to win two matches and we hit the bar twice. We got into good areas but lacked quality.