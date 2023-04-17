Ninth for Brigg Town as play-off challenge fades towards the end

Brigg Town had to be content with a ninth-placed finish as their Northern Counties East League Division One campaign came to an end.​

Brigg are pictured in action at Rossington Main earlier this season. Photo: Brigg Town.

A 1-1 draw at Swallownest last Wednesday saw their campaign rounded off with 55 points from their 38 games, ultimately finishing five points behind sixth-placed Horbury Town, who took their place in the play-offs ahead of fifth-placed Staveley who were ineligible.

The Zebras looked steady play-off challengers until the closing weeks of the season, with them unable to emulate last season’s third-placed finish that earned them a play-off spot, albeit not an eventual promotion under Marcus Newell.

Nathan Peat oversaw an impressive start to the campaign but after a lull in form ended up costing him his job, Dave Smith came in and was close to achieving the play-off target but fell short.

The final game saw Josh Fraiwald put Brigg in front just after the hour mark, but Jack Haslam hit a late equaliser to deny them all three points.

Elsewhere, Horbury Town and Rossington Main will contest next weekend's Division One play-off final after narrow victories on Saturday.

Horbury travelled to Harrogate Railway Athletic, who had ended the campaign in second and 26 points ahead of their visitors.

But, Gibril Bojang's 19th-minute strike proved to be the winner in a well-deserved 1-0 victory for Darren Barnes' side in a closely-fought contest that also saw the Rail miss a penalty.

Rossington will host the final as third-placed Main edged out another nail-biting encounter, 1-0 over visitors Wakefield AFC.

Greg Young pounced in the 69th minute for the only goal of the game in front of a crowd of 826 at Oxford Street whilst 483 watched the game at Harrogate to make it two excellent attendances for the semi-finals.