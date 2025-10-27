No distractions as Gainsborough Trinity ‘cup kings’ win FA Trophy tie at Redditch United

Despite Sunday's huge FA Cup tie looming into view, Gainsborough Trinity's 'cup kings' stayed focused on Saturday to reach the FA Trophy second round with a 2-1 away win at Redditch United.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Russ Wilcox's men again did it the hard way as they battled back from a goal behind at the Southern League Premier Division Central side.

It would have been easy for the Holy Blues to be distracted with so much excitement over their FA Cup first round home tie with League Two side Accrington Stanley this weekend, which is being shown live on TNT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they showed character to stay on course in the Trophy too and booked a home tie with National League North side Alfreton Town, thanks to goals by Lewis Butroid and Sisa Tuntulwana.

Lewis Butroid levels for Trinity at Redditch.

Jonny Margetts, Jordan Helliwell and Fraser Preston returned to the side for the visitors on a sunny afternoon.

The Holy Blues almost drew first blood in the opening minutes as Butroid fired into the sidenetting.

Then just before the half-hour mark a Margetts free kick from 30 yards came back off a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Preston cross just evaded Butroid in front of goal, then Margetts forced Tyrese Warmington into a strong save as the visitors asked the questions.

Liam Loughlan curled one just wide for Redditch before Preston curled a finish into the hands of Warmington as the half ended scoreless.

Margetts and Bobby Johnson were replaced by Jacob McLoughlin and Frank Mulhern for the second half.

Redditch thought they had gone ahead as Reynolds tapped home Aram Soleman's rebound for Redditch on 52 minutes only to see an offside flag raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the home side did break through four minutes later as Fabian Reynolds turned back onto his left foot and Gainsborough defenders collided as he laid it off for Loughlan to slot home a close range finish.

However, within a minute Butroid had his sixth goal of the season in spectacular fashion, finding the top left corner from distance to level.

And with just nine minutes to go Tuntulwana raced through on goal into the box and slotted the ball through the keeper's legs for the winner.