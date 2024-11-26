No fear for Horncastle Town in big county cup tie at table-topping Crowle Colts says manager

Horncastle Town go into this Saturday's rearranged Lincolnshire County Junior Cup Round Three clash at Lincolnshire Premier League table-toppers Crowle Colts with no fear.

The game was called off last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch but has been quickly moved to this weekend with the scheduled clash with Skegness Town reserves to be rearranged.

It is a big ask for Horncastle but joint manager Will Rawdon is confident his in-form side can cause an upset.

“After losing the cup game to the weather last weekend we are straight back into it this Saturday, which is fantastic,” he said.

“Crowle may be top of the league but there is nothing to fear for us as we have nothing to lose.

“We played them at home and lost 4-0 but the score did not reflect the game for sure.

“They will know that and it is as tough a draw for them as it is for us as it's all about what happens in the 90 minutes on the day and we are all looking forward to it.

“Just as much as they have momentum sitting at the top of the tree, we have too, winning three games out of our last four.

“We did lose against local rivals Louth Town, but again on the day we should have ended up with at least a point if not all three. So we are full of confidence.

“The good thing about this week is that we can get in a training session and prepare the lads as best we can, then come Saturday, give it everything we've got.”

While their first team had to put their feet up, Horncastle's Reserves lost 6-2 at home to Swineshead last weekend.

Captain Mark Hughes won man of the match award for some dogged defending on a busy day against rampant opposition, Olly Clark and an own goal providing Town’s scores.

But Ed Chambers (3), Sam Thomsett (2), Kye Rook and Toby Pickering all got on the scoresheet on Saturday morning as Horncastle’s U18s thrashed Lincoln United 7-1.