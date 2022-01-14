'No fluke' Boston Town are fourth in table - Edgley

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley says it is ‘no fluke’ his Poachers are sitting in the top four.
Despite Saturday’s match at home to Pinchbeck United falling foul of the heavy rain on Saturday, Town maintained fourth place in the United Counties League Premier Division at the weekend.
“To be top four this time of the season it’s no fluke. we don’t sit fourth by being a terrible team,” Edgley said.
“We’re consistent, that’s our difference.
“Every week those lads in there turn up, fight and give absolutely every single thing to get something, that's why we’re sat in fourth.”
The Poachers travel to Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers on Saturday (KO 3pm), having beaten their rivals 4-2 earlier this season.