"Nobody knows what to expect!" Adaptability paying off for Boston Town, says Gary Edgley

Riley Thompson in action for Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gary Edgley believes his Boston Town side are proving hard to beat - because opponents don’t know what to expect.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Pinchbeck United moved the Poachers level on points with fourth-place Loughborough Students in the United Counties League Premier Division North table.

And boss Edgley believes his squad’s adaptability - and willingness to roll their sleeves up - that is paying off.

“Each week we play different. We’re targeting the team we’re playing against and training with who we’re playing in mind,” he explained.

“We set up a gameplan and we’ve varied this season, from playing three at the back to four at the back, two up top and three up top, five in midfield.

“Each week has been different and so has our style of play. Some weeks we can play, some weeks we have to sit in. Others we have to press high.

“We’re never the same and nobody knows what to expect when they come and play us.”

Edgley believes much of the credit deserves to go to his squad.

He added: “We can change things in the game and the players buy into that which, as a manager, to have players happy to following instructions is great.

“We’ve got talented attacking players having to park the bus and see results out.