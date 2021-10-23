NON-LEAGUE: Boston Town and Sleaford Town exit FA Vase, county cup progress for Skegness Town and Brigg Town

Ben Davison. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town and Sleaford Town both exited the FA Vase this afternoon... but there were wins for Skegness Town and Brigg Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The Greene were beaten 2-1 at Shropshire-based Whitchurch Alport.

After going a goal down Kyle Watkins headed Sleaford level.

However, an 81st minute winner from the hosts ensured they were in the hat.

There was more late drama at the DWB Stadium where Josh Green's 76th minute header proved the difference as Hanley left Boston with a 1-0 win.

Harry Limb rattled the Hanley bar before seeing another effort deflected over.

But it was the Staffordshire side, with ex-Stoke City players Ryan Shotton and Carl Dickinson in their side, who progressed.

Skegness Town secured a 3-0 home win against Pinchbeckj United in the Trophy.

Ben Davison netted a hat-trick for Nathan Collins' side.