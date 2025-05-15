Non-league clubs find out next season's opponents as leagues are allocated

Skegness will again battle it out in the UCL Premier North.

Non-league clubs have been finding out their leagues and opponents for next season after the FA published their constitutions for the 2025-26 campaign.

Skegness Town and Boston Town will once again compete in the United Counties League Premier North but there will be some fresh venues to visit.

Blackstones and Clay Cross Town have been promoted from step six, while Grantham Town and Sherwood Colliery drop down from the level above.

The full league line-up is: AFC Mansfield, Ashby Ivanhoe, Belper United, Blackstones, Boston Town, Clay Cross Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood Community, Grantham Town, Gresley Rovers, Harrowby United, Heanor Town, Hucknall Town, Kimberley Miners Welfare, Melton Town, Newark & Sherwood United, Newark Town, Sherwood Colliery, Skegness Town and Wisbech Town.

Sleaford Town’s relegation means they’ll be in UCL Division One along with fellow relegated side Shirebrook Town.

The UCL Division One line-up is: Clifton All Whites, Clipstone, Coalville Town, Dronfield Town, Dunkirk, FCV Grace Dieu, Gedling MW, Holwell Sports, Pinxton, Radford, Rainworth MW, Retford, Retford United, Sandiacre Town, Shirebrook Town, Sleaford Town, South Normanton Athletic, Southwell City, Stapleford Town, Staveley MW, Swallownest, West Bridgford Colts.

Brigg Town and Louth Town remain in the NCEL Division One. Joining that league are Crowle Colts, Doncaster City and Leeds UFCA from step seven, Goole and Winterton Rangers dropping down from step five and Route One Rovers, who have been moved laterally.