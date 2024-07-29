Opening day home defeat for Louth Town as Yorkshire Amateur cruise home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth Town made a disappointing start to the new NCEL Division season with a 3-1 home defeat by Yorkshire Amateur.

But boss Carl Martin said there was no panic and he believed they can get themselves back on track this week.

“I was really disappointed with our performance on Saturday as, first game of the season, you really want to get off to a flying start.

“We didn't get to grips with the game for the first 75 minutes. We looked quite flat and found ourselves 3-0 down.

Daniel Trott in action on Saturday - missed crucial chance at 1-0.

“Then we chucked the kitchen sink at it and had a bit of a go. But it was too little, too late and fair play to them.

“They came with a game plan that worked really well.

“We gave too many sloppy goals away in pre-season games too – no one has really been carving us open. And when we get chances we really have to be more ruthless.

“But that will come – it's early doors. There is no panic from us as it was the first game of the season so we look to regroup and go again this week.”

Louth went behind on 18 minutes to a Harry Abson goal, though Daniel Trott missed a great chance to level before the break.

The visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half through Noel Nfonkey. Louth made a quadruple substitution but found themselves 3-0 in arrears as Taylor Ragan struck on 66 minutes.

On 72 minutes they finally got on the scoresheet as Alfie Usher netted a consolation from the penalty spot.

Two minutes later Usher had a great opportunity to add another and set up a thrilling finish, but his touch let him down at the vital moment.

Louth were due to play Appleby Frodingham away in midweek before this Saturday's home clash with Maltby Main.

“Maltby were relegated from the Premier Division last season so I imagine they will be one of the favourites to bounce back and go straight back up,” said Martin.

“You need to be on it and up for it every game in this league.

“But if we do everything right and stick to the plan we've set out I have no doubt we will get our first home win on Saturday.”

In midweek Skegness Town had beaten Louth 3-0 in the final friendly.