A 2-1 win lifts the spirits and confidence further ahead of the new National League season.
And we were on hand to take these pictures of some of the fans at the game. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
Get the latest sports news, here.
1. Boston United 2 Notts County 1
Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography
2. Boston United 2 Notts County 1
Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography
3. Boston United 2 Notts County 1
Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography
4. Boston United 2 Notts County 1
Boston United impressed in their midweek win over Notts County Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.